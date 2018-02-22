Obion County and Union City students, teachers, and administrators are safe today after being locked in schools this morning following a social media threat.

Law enforcement received information before school started about a possible threat which turned out to be a false alarm.

The post stated a shooting may occur at approximately 8:15 at either Obion County Schools or Union City Schools.

Police and sheriff’s officials initiated a soft lockdown, meaning no one was let in or out of the school while officers investigated the incident.

School officials allowed parents to pick up children but were not allowed to enter the building.

The Soft lockdown was lifted around ten o’clock. Authorities are continuing their investigation. Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy complimented the work of local police and other officers saying they were “well trained, prepared and on the scene quickly.”

Meanwhile school safety issues have been the focus of national news stories and Congressional intervention focusing on solutions to end acts of school shooting.