A West Tennessee woman has been senteced to three years in prison for stealing money form the IRS and tax payers.

A press release states Tenika Finnie – Smith owner of Elite Tax Service in Sommerville stole tax payers identities and refunds totalling more than $190,000 and deposited them in her account.

As a result of the theft some tax payers never received a refund. She used the funds for gambling and other personal benefits.

The case was prosecuted by the Department of Justice and the IRS.