A federal judge has made a ruling that a guitar played by Elvis Presley now belongs to a South Dakota museum.

The Martin D-35 guitar has been dispayed at the National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota since 2013, though Tennessee collector Larry Moss said he was the rightful owner.

Mr. Moss says the memorabilia broker who donated the instrument to the museum in 2013 didn’t have any rights to it.

A judge ruled Monday ruled in favor of the museum and said the Tennessee man never owned the title, possessed the guitar, or even paid for it.

Elvis played the guitar during a 1977 tour before giving it to a fan in St. Petersburg, Florida, when it was damaged.