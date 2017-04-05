Red Devil sports fans can meet at the South Fulton Middle and High School Athletic Booster Club Thursday April 13th at 6 in the school library.

Booster club members and parents are welcome to attend this event, which centers around spring sports and the upcoming football season.

Supporters of the Cheerleaders and South Fulton athletic program are also invited to come to this meeting.

The South Fulton Middle and High School Athletic Booster Club meets Thursday April 13th at 6 in the school library.