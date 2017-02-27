Fans of Red Devil sports may be interested when the South Fulton Middle and High School Athletic Booster Club meetsTuesday night at 6 in the school library.

Members and non-members alike are invited to the meeting as well as supporters of the cheerleading program.

Parents, coaches, and administrators are also urged to participate in the Booster Club meeting right before baseball and softball season begins.

