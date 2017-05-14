A South Fulton businessman, who was indicted as part of a kick-back scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center, has been cleared of all charges.

Jimmy Boyd, the owner of Builders Supply, had his charges dismissed on Friday.

Boyd was originally on the federal court document in Paducah for a teleconference with Judge Thomas Russell on Friday, but the session was taken down.

Boyd, along with Ron Armstrong of Dresden, Danny Larcom of Union City and Mike Homra of Fulton were indicted along with former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell last November.

The indictments came after an investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General’s Office following a contractor’s kick back scheme that netted Parnell with over $175,000 in money and other things of value.

The indictment stated that Parnell directed the contractors to over inflate their costs for services and supplies to the county government, during the construction of a new addition to the jail.

Armstrong, Larcom, Homra and Parnell have all pled guilty to their role in the scheme, with Homra and Armstrong to be sentenced in federal court on May 31st.