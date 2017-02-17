The City of South Fulton is now without a City Manager.

By a 4-0 vote, Debra Craig was relieved of her duties at the start of the Commission meeting last night.

Saying that the city was going to go in a new direction, Commissioner Tommy Pruett made a motion to terminate Ms. Craig, with a second on the motion coming from Commissioner Terry Taylor.

As you heard there, Commissioner Billy Williams and Mayor David Lamb also cast “yes” votes on the termination, with Commissioner Beatrice Wilcox absent from the meeting.

Following the decision by the board, a break was called for, with Ms. Craig leaving the meeting.

She was hired as the City Manager of South Fulton in April of 2011, to succeed Jeff Vowell, who resigned to accept another position.

Mayor Lamb was asked today about a timeline and direction for putting a new City Manager in place.

In the absence of the position, Mayor Lamb said a special meeting with the Commission and Department heads will be held next week to discuss day-to-day operations