The City of South Fulton and the Twin Cities Chamber is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 1 at the Municipal Complex.

There will be prizes for three age groups including children three years old and younger, ages four to six, and kids ages seven to ten years old.

Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets to this event, and registration begins at noon at the Municipal Complex in South Fulton.

Kids can also enjoy inflatables at the event as an Air Evac helicopter will be on display, along with fire trucks and police cars.

This Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 1 at the Municipal Complex, is presented by the City of South Fulton and the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce.