The City of South Fulton has announced a significant contribution to the new Ken-Tenn Ambulance Service.

With the change over to take place on Saturday, South Fulton City Manager Jeff Gabbert said city officials felt the contribution would help get the service off the ground.

Gabbert said he was proud that South Fulton was able to give the much needed support, to help save a critical service for local residents.

To help sustain the new ambulance, Gabbert issued a plea for all residents to support the operation with their requested monthly donation.

The Ken-Tenn ambulance service will cover South Fulton, Hickman, Fulton and county residents in Fulton County.