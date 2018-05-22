South Fulton is now in the loser’s bracket of the Class A State Softball Tournament after falling to Cascade, five to one.

The first two innings saw no runs, but Cascade managed to get on the scoreboard early in the third. Then in the fourth inning, Cascade took three more runs, trailing ahead of South Fulton four to nothing.

It was only in the bottom of the last inning that South Fulton was able to steal their way onto the scoreboard.

However, it was not enough to stir up a comeback, as Cascade made the final play to end the match soon after.

South Fulton plays Whitwell Wednesday morning, where the loser is eliminated from the tournament. You can catch all the action starting at 9:30 on Mix 101.3