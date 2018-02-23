South Fulton City Manager Jeff Gabbert reports water levels in the city are receding following a flood that occurred earlier.

Crews have started removing road blocks in certain sections of the city.

Schools in South Fulton remain open, and buses are set to run on a normal schedule. However, Mr. Gabbert says there may be some trouble spots in low lying areas.

More rain is expected late Friday and throughout the weekend.

The Community Center at 700 Milton Counce Road will provide shelter should anyone need to evacuate their home.

Officials are monitoring the situation.

Thunderbolt news will provide updates as they become available.