The South Fulton Red Devils look to improve on a (5-5) record from last season, as football practice begins.

Coach Eric Knott said he is glad to be back on the field, with a new form of practice, which delivers more production in less time.

Coach Knott said he currently has 55 players working out in the mornings, with 33 of those returning from last years team.

With both Union City and Trenton Peabody moving up to the ranks of Class-2A, coach Knott was asked his thoughts on the affects of Class-A football.

The Red Devils will begin their season in Kentucky at Ballard Memorial on August 18th, and will play home games with Greenfield, Gibson County, Fulton County, Lake County and West Carroll.