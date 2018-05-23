The South Fulton Lady Red Devils season has come to an end following an 8-0 loss at the hand of Whitwell in Murfreesboro.

Things got off to a fast start with a grand slam by Whitwell’s catcher Caitlin Rollins to go up 4-0 in the top of the first inning.

Whitwell would strike one more time with four more runs in the top of the sixth.

Whitwell Junior Pitcher Anna Yell threw a complete game shutout for the win.

South Fulton was limited to just three hits in the game and were unable to push a run across the plate.