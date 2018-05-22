The South Fulton Lady Red Devils softball team will board the bus this morning for their trip to the TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro.

Coach Curt Lee’s (23-4) team will play this afternoon at 5:30, when they take on (23-8) Cascade.

A public send off to the “Spring Fling” will be held on the parking lot of South Fulton High School this morning starting at 8:00, with a police escort for the team and bus at 9:00.

Broadcast of today’s South Fulton and Cascade game can be heard on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 5:00.