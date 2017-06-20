South Fulton Police Chief Andy Crocker says he is in need of an additional police officer on his staff.

Chief Crocker said thanks to the recent approval by the City Commission, he is now in the search for a person to provide additional patrol the streets.

This issue now, according to Chief Crocker, is finding the right candidate in a short period of time to secure training.

Anyone interested in becoming a law enforcement officer is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department, or the South Fulton City Hall.