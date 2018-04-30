A South Fulton man has been arrested with large amounts of meth in his possession.

According to reports from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, investigators executed a search warrant Thursday on a vehicle driven by 29 year old Justin Tyler Bynum.

When officers attempted to stop the car in Greenfield, Bynum drove in reverse for about an eighth of a mile before pulling into a driveway and running.

He was caught a short time later in possession of an ounce of crystal meth, a hypodermic needle and 1,177 dollars.

Bynum was charged with possession of schedule 2 meth with intent to resale.

The car and the cash were seized.