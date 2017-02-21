A South Fulton man was arrested after he was observed taking items from the Fulton Wal-Mart store.

Police reports said Wal-Mart personnel observed 33 year old James Bell taking a box of golf balls, and package of cheese, from the store without paying.

Reports said Bell returned to the Wal-Mart store later in the day, and attempted to return the items.

Police say Bell admitted to taking the items, which were valued at approximately $42 dollars.

He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 dollars.