Union City police arrested a South Fulton man for the burglary of items from the Union City Water Department.

39 year old Kevin Lee Cantrell, of 5401 State Line Road, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with burglary by forcible entry.

The charges stemmed from the theft of multiple tools and motor oil from the water plant sometime between 10:00 on the night on January 30th, and 7:00 on the morning of January 31st.

Taken in the burglary was items valued at approximately $1,800, which included a fluke meter valued at $1,200.

Police reports said Cantrell confessed to the theft.