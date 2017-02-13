A South Fulton man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl in Dresden.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says both the Dresden and Martin Police Departments began an investigation after 28-year-old Michael Beamer of South Fulton allegedly sent inappropriate messages to an underage female on the social media website Facebook.

Beamer went to the City Park in Dresden to meet the underage female when he was arrested by members of the Martin and Dresden Police Departments Monday February 6th.

Michael Beamer was arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.