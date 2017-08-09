A South Fulton man not only helped someone in need, but was the winner a great prize for his recent contribution of donating blood.

Earl Hunt was selected as the winner of a Polaris Ranger 500, during a promotion by LIFELINE Blood Services and Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson.

During the month of June and July, officials at LIFELINE were able to have donors register to win the ATV, as a promotion to help increase contributions to the area blood banks.

Hunt is an employee at Williams Sausage of Union City, and registered at the plant after making the blood donation.

LIFELINE reports showed more than 5,000 people were donors during the two month period.