The South Fulton City Commission has narrowed their choices for a new City Manager.

Mayor David Lamb said board members have agreed to interview three candidates from the pool of 13 applications received for the position.

Mayor Lamb said the candidates selected for interviews is Barry Tuner, of South Fulton; George Hayfield of Arnold, Pennsylvania; and Dale Hendon of Fredricksburg, Virginia.

Plans call for the interview process to take place on August 10th.