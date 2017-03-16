A South Fulton man charged with arson has had his case bound over to the May term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

40-year-old Curtis Thomas made an appearance in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday for allegedly setting a fire inside a residence on Hyndsver Road in Martin, where the South Fulton man’s case has been taken to the Grand Jury for possible indictment.

Weakley County Police Lieutenant James Hatler says Curtis admitted to causing the fire at a home on Hyndsver Road that belonged to Martin resident Daniel Young.

The South Fulton man signed a written statement about his role in the arson in the Martin home at the Obion County Detention Center.

Curtis Thomas is facing a count of arson at the May term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.