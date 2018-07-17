South Fulton and McKenzie are among seven Tennessee communities in which the USDA is investing $267 million dollars to help upgrade water and wastewater systems.

The funds can be used to finance drinking water, storm water drainage, and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

McKenzie will receive a $1 million dollar loan and a $250,000 dollar grant to replace equipment and make minor facility improvements at the waste water treatment plant. Improvements include replacing pump stations at the Keko, Como, and Booker locations, repairing the Manley Pump Station electrical system, and rehabilitation of 11,600 feet of line, perform repairs on the gravity sewer, replace five manhole frames and covers, perform 10 manhole rehabilitations, and reconnect 200 service lines.

South Fulton will receive a $1.1 million dollar loan and a $904,000 dollar grant to rehabilitate the sewer collection system which has been experiencing severe infiltration and inflow. The completion of this project will alleviate health and sanitary issues that may arise in the future.

