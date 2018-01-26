Officials in South Fulton have reported a finding to the state, pertaining to a past dissolved industrial board.

City Manager Jeff Gabbert told Thunderbolt News that he recently became aware of a possible discrepancy while reviewing invoices.

Gabbert said he then began seeking information pertaining to the issue.

Gabbert said after talks with members of the current industrial board, he found they felt constrained by the past boards actions, and what he described as “dragging around an 800-pound gorilla”.

The City Manager said after further talks with other city officials, he felt responsible to report the findings to the state.

Gabbert said he does not know if an investigation will take place, and said he had not heard anything from the TBI as of Thursday.