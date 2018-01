There is no school in South Fulton today as a break in the water main has left the high school building without water. Both schools have been shuttered as a result of the main break.

South Fulton Mayor David Lamb said that the public works department was working to repair the break as quickly as possible. It is believed that the break is due to the age of the water line.

School should resume in South Fulton tomorrow pending the completion of the repair work.