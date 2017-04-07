The City of South Fulton has begun their efforts to hire a new City Manager.

Applications are now being accepted through May 19th, with the salary of the new manager to be set depending on qualifications.

The City Manager oversees and manages the departments of police, fire and public works, which includes the water, gas and wastewater, and is in charge of an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million dollars.

South Fulton has 22 full time employees and three part time employees, and is governed by a Mayor and four Commissioners.

Applicants should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in public administration, or any field relevant to the position.

Those wanting to apply can send their resume, and three references, to the City of South Fulton at 700 Milton Counce Drive.