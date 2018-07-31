An Obion County woman is facing drug charges after she accidentally stopped at a Weakley County deputy’s house.

The incident began when off-duty deputy Neil Cantrell noticed the front window screen at his home had been tampered with, and a car pulled halfway into his driveway while he was inspecting it.

The female driver, identified as 35-year-old Janynn Marie Ramos, yelled “Sorry” and began to back out.

Suspicious of Miss Ramos, Deputy Cantrell followed her in his patrol unit and stopped her on a road in Palmersville.

Cantrell found two baggies of meth, an anti-anxiety pill, and a straw with meth residue in the vehicle.

Miss Ramos also had warrants out of Carroll County for aggravated child endangerment and other charges.

