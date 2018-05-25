The City of Martin will announce this year’s slate of musical performances today for the 25th annual Soybean Festival.

Mayor Randy Brundige says city officials essentially work year round planning for the festival.

With many people eager to hear the announcement, Mayor Brundige says this year’s event will create a lot of excitement.

Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson says the Soybean Festival is widely known across the state.

Soybean Festival Director David Belote and Mayor Brundige will make their announcement at 11 from City Hall.