Space is still available for 3rd-8th Grade students to participate in children’s summer theatre sponsored by the UT Martin Vanguard Theatre.

Camp meets July 9-20 in the UT Martin Fine Arts Building.

Students who have completed grades 3-5 will meet from 9 a.m.-noon, and those who have completed grades 6-8 will meet from 1-4 p.m. each weekday.

The 2018 children’s camp will focus on “Fabulous Fables,” and each class will present an original production for friends and family during the final day of camp. Registration is $150 per child, and a $50 rebate will be credited for two siblings enrolling together.

Theatre performance allows children to learn skills such as critical thinking, physical exercise, concentration, observation and imagination in a creative, controlled environment.

Participating children will explore basic principles of acting and theatre as well as character development, creative writing, and the creation of sets, props and costumes.

Registration is available online at utm.edu/childrenstheatre.

