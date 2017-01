A new Gleason city board member will be appointed at the special called meeting tonight at 7 in City Hall.

Alderman Marcus Hopper is leaving the board after being elected in the November General Election, to attend the Tennessee State Trooper Academy.

Mr. Hopper announced his decision at the January 12th board meeting.

An ordinance for a bulk pick up of items for disposal to occur twice a month is also on the agenda.

This meeting is open to the public.