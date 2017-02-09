Union City Public Works Director Steve Ladd told Council members this week that specifications are very important when purchasing equipment..

Ladd addressed the board pertaining to the recent submission of bids for a Mini Excavator, with the most qualified of three responses coming from a Jackson company.

Ladd said five pages of specific machinery needs were requested to the potential bidders, with Councilman Randy Barnes applauding the Directors efforts.

Three bids were returned for the Mini Excavator, with council members accepting an offer, with extended warranty from Thompson Machinery, at a cost of $72,597.