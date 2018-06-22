Work is ongoing on the new water park and skate park in Union City.

The new recreational features are being constructed adjacent to Union City’s Elam Stadium, on the former site of the municipal swimming pool.

Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris said the long awaited splash pad and skate park will soon be available for use.

Morris said the completed project will be a showcase attraction, with features unlike any others in this area.

Morris said both sites will be fenced in for added security, and will include restroom facilities, parking, an office area and an attendant on duty.