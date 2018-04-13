Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds 4:45 on 104.9
In Baseball,
Dyer County 13 – Kennett (MO) 3
Peabody 15 – Lexington 5
Today,
Westview at Humboldt
South Fulton at Obion County
Ripley at Union City
In softball,
Dyer County 10 – Arlington 2
Ripley 12 – Millington 0
Tipton-Rosemark 6 – Jackson Christian 1
Union City 11 – Greenfield 0
Westview 1 – South Gibson 0
- Anna Hazlewood had 6 strikeouts on the night, Blaine McDonald showed out going 3-3 in her at-bats, and Gracie Hamrick went 2-3 and knocked in the game’s only RBI.
Today,
Martin Tournament (Westview & SF) (April 13th – 14th)
TCA at Camden
Obion County at Covington
In Tennis,
Greenfield 6 – Huntingdon 1
- Greenfield did lose one of the two doubles matches yesterday, but that’s okay because they won all 5 of their singles matches to improve to 7-0 on the year.
Today,
Greenfield at Union City
In Soccer,
Union City 4 – Trenton 1
Today,
Westview at South Fulton
In Track,
Union City travels to Dyersburg to compete in George Hancock Memorial
50th Annual UTM College Rodeo at 7:30 at the Ned McWherter Agriculture Complex