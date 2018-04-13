Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds 4:45 on 104.9

In Baseball,

Dyer County 13 – Kennett (MO) 3

Peabody 15 – Lexington 5

Today,

Westview at Humboldt

South Fulton at Obion County

Ripley at Union City

In softball,

Dyer County 10 – Arlington 2

Ripley 12 – Millington 0

Tipton-Rosemark 6 – Jackson Christian 1

Union City 11 – Greenfield 0

Westview 1 – South Gibson 0

Anna Hazlewood had 6 strikeouts on the night, Blaine McDonald showed out going 3-3 in her at-bats, and Gracie Hamrick went 2-3 and knocked in the game’s only RBI.

Today,

Martin Tournament (Westview & SF) (April 13th – 14th)

TCA at Camden

Obion County at Covington

In Tennis,

Greenfield 6 – Huntingdon 1

Greenfield did lose one of the two doubles matches yesterday, but that’s okay because they won all 5 of their singles matches to improve to 7-0 on the year.

Today,

Greenfield at Union City

In Soccer,

Union City 4 – Trenton 1

Today,

Westview at South Fulton

In Track,

Union City travels to Dyersburg to compete in George Hancock Memorial

50th Annual UTM College Rodeo at 7:30 at the Ned McWherter Agriculture Complex