In Baseball,
Gibson County 2 – Westview 0
- WHS is now 7-10
Decatur County Riverside 10 – West Carroll 0
Today,
South Fulton at West Carroll
In Softball,
Milan 7 – South Gibson 5
Gibson County 19 – Humboldt 2
Crockett County 9 – Westview 7
- Bunny Jones went 3-4 and scored 2 runs, Blaine McDonald was also 3-4 with 3 RBIs, and Anna Hazlewood struck out 8 in the loss.
- In their 6 games, Westview has gone into extra innings in 4 of them.
- Coach Ussery invites everyone out to fill the stands at Martin Parks and Rec on Tuesday as Westview plays host to Obion County.
Dawgpound Tournament in Milan (Westview) (April 6th – 7th)
Obion County at Dyer County
South Fulton is at Waverly Diamond Classic