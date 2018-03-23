In Baseball,
L.H. Ladd Baseball Classic:
Union City 1 – McCracken County (KY) 0
Huntingdon 4 – Obion County 2
Westview 6 – Waverly Central 0
Noble (OK) 9 – Dyersburg 2
McCracken County (KY) 5 – Milan 4
Today,
@Elam Stadium
Dyersburg – Waverly Central @ 4:30
Milan – Waverly Central @ 6:45
@Thompson Field
Obion County – Noble (OK) @ 5:30
@Martin Parks and Rec
Huntingdon – Westview @ 5:30
Carlisle County at South Fulton
McCracken at Union City
Dresden at Hickman County (KY)
Gleason at Big Sandy
Community Christian Academy at Fulton County
In Softball,
Dyer County 2 – Westview 1
- Anna Hazlewood struck out 14 Lady Choctaws and hit a homerun for Westview’s only point on the night.
Union City 11 – Gleason 1
Westview at Huntingdon
South Fulton at Obion County
Ripley at Dyer County
In Tennis,
Greenfield Girls 7 – Gibson Co. 0
- GHS is now 3-0 on the year
Westview 7 – Trenton 0