Philadelphia Phillies @ Cardinals 6:20 on 104.9

In baseball,

Regional Tournament Championships

7A

After defeating TCA 7-3 on Wednesday, Union City will host Memphis Middle College in substate action today for a state tournament berth.

7AA

Decatur County Riverside will host Haywood County today, while McNairy Central travels to Covington.

6A

Huntingdon fell to Loretto 6-3 on Wednesday and will travel to Columbia Academy today to try to keep their hopes alive for an appearance in the state tournament.

In softball,

Regional Tournament Championships

7A

South Fulton will host Memphis Middle College today while Gibson Co makes the trip to Memphis Academy of Health and Science.

7AA

Dyersburg travels to Covington for the right to move on to the State Tournament should they win.

Tennis Sectional

Greenfield will play in Sectional action today at 3 as they travel to take on TCA for the right to make an appearance at the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

Soccer

The Westview Charger soccer team’s season came to an end last night as they lost to Memphis Douglass 3-2.