High School Basketball:
South Gibson at Obion County – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN
Milan at Westview – 6:10 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
Munford at Dyer County
Crockett County at Dyersburg
Western Kentucky:
Fulton County at Fulton City
Mayfield at Graves County
Calloway County at Marshall County
Carlisle County at Ballard Memorial
McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman
College Softball:
The UT-Martin Skyhawk softball season will begin today with the Southeastern Louisiana Classic.
The Skyhawks will face Nevada today, followed by Saturday games against Coppon State and Army, and a Sunday game against Mississippi Valley State.
The Murray State Racer softball season will start in Georgia with the Mercer Invitational.
The Racers will take on Mercer, Portland State, Dayton and Kent State during the weekend play.