High School Basketball:

South Gibson at Obion County – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN

Milan at Westview – 6:10 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other Games:

Munford at Dyer County

Crockett County at Dyersburg

Western Kentucky:

Fulton County at Fulton City

Mayfield at Graves County

Calloway County at Marshall County

Carlisle County at Ballard Memorial

McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman

College Softball:

The UT-Martin Skyhawk softball season will begin today with the Southeastern Louisiana Classic.

The Skyhawks will face Nevada today, followed by Saturday games against Coppon State and Army, and a Sunday game against Mississippi Valley State.

The Murray State Racer softball season will start in Georgia with the Mercer Invitational.

The Racers will take on Mercer, Portland State, Dayton and Kent State during the weekend play.