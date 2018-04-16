In Baseball,
Over the Weekend,
Lake County 8 – Gosnell (AR) 4
Milan 8 – Haywood 7
South Gibson 9 – Adamsville 5
Union City 6 – Ripley 5
TCA 11 – Dresden 0
Today,
West Carroll at Clarksburg
Collierville at Dyer County
Peabody at Humboldt
Obion County at Milan
Bradford at South Fulton
Union City at Greenfield
In softball,
Over the weekend,
Halls 4 – Westview 0
Westview 7 – Union City 0
South Side 7 – JCS 1
McNairy Central 2 – Scotts Hill 0
Covington 11 – Obion County 1
Today,
Westview at McKenzie
South Fulton at Stewart County
Ripley at Halls
Dresden at Union City
In Soccer,
Crockett County at Westview
In Tennis,
Greenfield vs. Westview @ UTM
Halls at Union City