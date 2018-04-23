In Baseball over the weekend,

McKenzie 6 – Westview 0

Union City 9 – South Side 5

Camden 7 – Gibson County 6

TCA 17 – West Carroll 0

Dyer County 10 – Madison Academic Magnet 0

Milan 3 – Henry County 2

Today,

Clarksburg at Big Sandy

South Fulton at Dresden

Middleton at Humboldt (DH)

Obion County at Westview

Madison Academic at Greenfield

In softball over the weekend,

Camden 10 – Scotts Hill 0

Milan 3 – Hardin County 2

Dyersburg 4 – Tipton-Rosemark 3

Gibson County 5 – Bradford 1

South Side 6 – Lexington 4

Today in softball,

Westview at South Gibson

In soccer,

Best of the West Tournament @ USJ