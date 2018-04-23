In Baseball over the weekend,
McKenzie 6 – Westview 0
Union City 9 – South Side 5
Camden 7 – Gibson County 6
TCA 17 – West Carroll 0
Dyer County 10 – Madison Academic Magnet 0
Milan 3 – Henry County 2
Today,
Clarksburg at Big Sandy
South Fulton at Dresden
Middleton at Humboldt (DH)
Obion County at Westview
Madison Academic at Greenfield
In softball over the weekend,
Camden 10 – Scotts Hill 0
Milan 3 – Hardin County 2
Dyersburg 4 – Tipton-Rosemark 3
Gibson County 5 – Bradford 1
South Side 6 – Lexington 4
Today in softball,
Westview at South Gibson
In soccer,
Best of the West Tournament @ USJ