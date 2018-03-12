In HS Baseball,

Halls at Humboldt

Lake County at South Fulton

In HS Softball,

Westview at Ripley

McKenzie at Lexington

HS Tennis

Greenfield hosts a tennis match at 4:00

SEC Tournament Championship

Kentucky 77 – Tennessee 72

Tennessee trailed by 16 in the first half until Admiral Schofield scored 12 in a row to close the gap. A hard fought, back-and-forth second half ended with Kentucky coming out on top.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight SEC Tournament championship, 31 st in school history.

SEC has a league-record high 8 teams in the NCAA tournament.

Murray State’s Big Dance

Murray State has made it to the NCAA Tournament once again. The OVC Champs are a 12 seed in this year’s tournament, and they take on 5th seeded West Virginia on Friday at 4:00 on TNT.