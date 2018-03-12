In HS Baseball,
Halls at Humboldt
Lake County at South Fulton
In HS Softball,
Westview at Ripley
McKenzie at Lexington
HS Tennis
Greenfield hosts a tennis match at 4:00
SEC Tournament Championship
Kentucky 77 – Tennessee 72
- Tennessee trailed by 16 in the first half until Admiral Schofield scored 12 in a row to close the gap. A hard fought, back-and-forth second half ended with Kentucky coming out on top.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight SEC Tournament championship, 31st in school history.
- SEC has a league-record high 8 teams in the NCAA tournament.
Murray State’s Big Dance
Murray State has made it to the NCAA Tournament once again. The OVC Champs are a 12 seed in this year’s tournament, and they take on 5th seeded West Virginia on Friday at 4:00 on TNT.