March 19th Monday

In Baseball,

Union City at South Fulton

Madison Academic Magnet at Humboldt (DH)

Lake County at Greenfield

Sara Beth Whitehead Softball Tournament in Jackson:

The Lexington softball team dominated in the Sara Beth Whitehead Tournament in Jackson on Saturday, outscoring their opponents 25-0 over four games, including the championship game against South Side which they won 2-0. Lexington is now 8-0 on the year, only allowing 3 runs so far on the season.

In Softball,

Westview at South Fulton

Humboldt at TCA

Bradford at Union City

In Soccer,

Union City at South Side

In Tennis,

Henry County at Union City