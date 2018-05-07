Minnesota Twins @ Cardinals 6:15 on 104.9
In baseball over the weekend,
District 13-A District Tournament @ UC
Union City 9 – South Fulton 4
Lake County 4 – Dresden 3
Championship Game:
Union City 9 – Lake County 4
District 13-AA District Tournament @ South Gibson
Westview 4 – Obion County 3
South Gibson 10 – Milan 3
Westview 11 – Crockett County 1
Championship Game:
Westview will take on South Gibson today for the District 13-AA Championship.
In softball,
Milan 4 – Westview 3
South Gibson 6 – Milan 2
South Gibson 10 – Obion County 0
In Track,
Union City competes in Sub sectionals at Union City