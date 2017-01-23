Tonight is the championship games of the West Tennessee All Conference Middle School Basketball Tournament:

(G) Union City plays Three Oaks at 6:00

(B) Union City plays Northview at 7:30

Tournament is being played at Northview.

In the Area 5 Middle School Basketball Tournament championships at Martin Middle School:

(G) Hillcrest plays Martin Middle – 6:00

(B) Martin Middle plays Paris Inman – 7:30

High School Basketball:

Dyer County at Union City – 5:40 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Fulton County at Mayfield

Paducah Tilghman at Calloway County

A big game in women’s college basketball tonight in the SEC will have #4 ranked (20-0) Mississippi State at #5 ranked and (16-1) South Carolina.

Only one Top-25 men’s basketball team will be on the floor tonight, as #3 ranked (19-0) Gonzaga plays at Portland.

In the men’s Associated Press polls released today, (19-1) Villanova remains the #1 ranked team, with (18-1) Kansas ranked #2.

The (17-2) Kentucky Wildcats moved up one spot this week to #4.