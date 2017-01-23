Tonight is the championship games of the West Tennessee All Conference Middle School Basketball Tournament:
(G) Union City plays Three Oaks at 6:00
(B) Union City plays Northview at 7:30
Tournament is being played at Northview.
In the Area 5 Middle School Basketball Tournament championships at Martin Middle School:
(G) Hillcrest plays Martin Middle – 6:00
(B) Martin Middle plays Paris Inman – 7:30
High School Basketball:
Dyer County at Union City – 5:40 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Fulton County at Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman at Calloway County
A big game in women’s college basketball tonight in the SEC will have #4 ranked (20-0) Mississippi State at #5 ranked and (16-1) South Carolina.
Only one Top-25 men’s basketball team will be on the floor tonight, as #3 ranked (19-0) Gonzaga plays at Portland.
In the men’s Associated Press polls released today, (19-1) Villanova remains the #1 ranked team, with (18-1) Kansas ranked #2.
The (17-2) Kentucky Wildcats moved up one spot this week to #4.