Philadelphia Phillies @ Cardinals 12:20 on 104.9

In baseball,

Region 7A

Union City advances to the State Tournament since 1995 with a 20-1 blowout win over Memphis Middle College last night.

Region 7AA

Decatur County Riverside advanced over Haywood 3-0 last night. Haywood’s season comes to an end, and Riverside advances to Murphreesboro.

Region 8AA

Covington advances to the Spring Fling with a win over McNairy Central 4-3 yesterday.

In softball,

Region 7A

South Fulton advanced over Memphis Middle College in blowout fashion by a score of 15-0.

Region 7AA

McNairy Central edged out Ripley 2-1 to advance to the State Tournament later this week.

In Tennis,

Greenfield is sending their second team to Murphreesboro this year, this time it’s their tennis team. TCA showed up, but Coach Bill McCall’s team showed out to earn the victory, and the Lady Yellowjackets advance to the Spring Fling by a score of 4-2.

In soccer,

The Westview Chargers try to keep their season alive in substate action today as they travel to Memphis Business Academy. A win today will send Coach Seth Coleman’s team to Murphreesboro for the second time this year, only a few months after his Lady Charger soccer team made the state tournament for the first time in school history.