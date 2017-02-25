Regional basketball games tonight in both girls and boys play.

At Bethel University in girl’s play:

Huntingdon plays Trenton Peabody – 5:40 – Star 95.1

Dresden plays Greenfield – Star 95.1

Region 7-2A Boys:

Obion County Central at Jackson Southside – 6:40 – 104.9 KYTN

Westview at Fayette-Ware – 6:40 – MIX 101.3 WCMT

McNairy County at Crockett County

Lexington at Dyersburg

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin Spring Training games today when they take on the Miami Marlins. Broadcast of the game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 11:45.

The UT-Martin men’s and women’s Skyhawk basketball teams will close out their regular season play today at home against Murray State.

Today will be Senior Day and “White Out” day at the Elam Center, with all fans encouraged to wear white shirts.

Both the men’s and women’s games will have OVC Tournament implications.

The women Skyhawks will tip-off at 4:00, followed by the men’s game.

Broadcast of both games will be aired on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 3:30.