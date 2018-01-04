Middle School Basketball:
Hillcrest at Union City
Rutherford at Lake Road
South Fulton at Paris-Inman
Crestview at Lake County
Fulton County at Hickman County
High School Basketball:
Obion County Central at Lake County – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN
Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Gleason – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
McKenzie at Milan
Hickman County at Community Christian
Dresden at McCracken County (G)
College Basketball Scores:
The UT-Martin women Skyhawks fell to Austin Peay last night 69-62. Coach Kevin McMillan’s team trailed by 17 points in the first quarter, but battled back to take the lead, 45-44 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Governors answered with a 12-0 run that sealed their win. Kendall Spray led UT-Martin with 17 points, as the women Skyhawks fell to (5-10) overall and (1-2) in OVC play.
UT-Martin will now travel to face Murray State on Saturday, with tip-off at 5:00.
Men’s Scores:
Kentucky coming from behind to beat LSU 74-71
Central Florida over Memphis 65-56
Tonight: Men’s
UT-Martin at Austin Peay – 5:30 – Star 95.1
Southeast Missouri State at Murray State
Maryland at #1 Michigan State
Women’s Basketball:
Auburn at #7 Tennessee….Lady Vols are now (13-0)
#4 South Carolina at Ole Miss
#5 (15-0) Mississippi State at Arkansas
#17 Duke at (16-0) #3 Louisville