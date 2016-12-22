High School Basketball:

In high school Christmas tournament basketball yesterday, it was the Obion County Central Lady Rebels taking fifth place in the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic played at Calloway County High School.

The Lady Rebels beat West Creek 68-37, and won two of three games in the tournament.

At the WK&T Holiday Classic played yesterday at Graves County High School, it was the Marshall County Marshals handing Obion County Central’s boys a 61-56 loss.

Obion County fell to (10-3) on the season.

Tonight, the Union City boys will make their way to the Graves County Classic, and will take on the host Graves County Eagles.

You can hear the broadcast of this game on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 7:10.

In college basketball last night, it was 10th ranked Louisville beating the 6th ranked Kentucky Wildcats 73-70, while in women’s basketball, the Tennessee Lady Vols improved to (7-4) with a 110-84 win over Troy.

College basketball today has:

UT-Martin women at Northwestern – 1:30 – Mix 101.3

UT-Martin men play at SIU-Carbondale – 6:30 – Mix 101.3

Tennessee is at East Tennessee State – 5:30 – Star 951