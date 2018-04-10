Milwaukee Brewers @ Cardinals 6:20 on 104.9
In Baseball,
Union City 16 – Gleason 0
Dyer County 9 – Munford 3
Lake County 12 – Halls 2
Gibson County 16 – Humboldt 0
North Side 11 – McNairy 8
Covington 11 – Millington 1
Today,
Humboldt at Gibson County
Dyer County at Munford
Crockett County at Obion County
Greenfield at South Fulton
Union City at Gleason
In softball,
West Carroll 9 – Westview 6
- Anna Hazlewood had 8 K’s and hit a 2 run homerun.
- Blaine McDonald had 2 RBI’s on the night as well.
Halls 9 – Union City 3
Crockett County 9 – Ripley 1
South Gibson 6 – Bolivar 0
Lexington 12 – Adamsville 5
South Side 10 – Milan 0
Gibson County 3 – TCA 2
Today,
Obion County at Westview
Gleason at Humboldt
Union City at South Fulton
In Tennis,
Greenfield vs. Westview
Huntingdon at Union City
In Soccer,
Dyer County at Union City
Westview at Obion County