Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs 6:10 on 104.9
In baseball,
Yesterday,
McKenzie 15 – Big Sandy 0
Lake County 15 – Dresden 5
Westview 1 – Dyersburg 0
- WHS improves to 10-12 on the year.
Dyer County 4 – Collierville 1
Covington 7 – Haywood 0
Union City 10 – Greenfield 0 (Peyton Edwards 5 inning perfect game)
Today,
Clarksburg at west Carroll
Milan at Obion County
Humboldt at Peabody
Dyer County at Briarcrest Christian
Greenfield at Union City
In softball,
Dyer County 6 – Kennett (MO) 1
Halls 4 – Ripley 2
Middleton 15 – Humboldt 0
JCS 13 – Dyersburg 3
Union City 10 – Dresden 0
McKenzie 8 – Westview 0
- WHS is 3-2 in district play, with a big home game in the district tonight.
Today,
Dyersburg at Westview
Dyer County at McKenzie
Ripley at Humboldt (DH)
Dresden at South Fulton
Trenton at Union City
In Tennis,
Yesterday,
Greenfield defeated Westview 6-1. Westview’s only win came from Macy Blake in the first singles match.
Today,
Greenfield vs. Union City
In Soccer,
Union City at South Fulton
Westview at McKenzie