Cardinals @ Minnesota Twins 6:15 on 104.9

In baseball,

Region 6A Tournament

Huntingdon 4 – Summertown 2

Loretto 10 – McKenzie 0

Huntington and Loretto will face off for the Region 6A Championship tomorrow.

Region 7A

Union City 3 – Peabody 2

Will Hogan hit an RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th. UC improves to 33-2 on the year.

TCA 12 – Lake County 2

UC and TCA will play tomorrow for the Region 7A Championship.

Region 7AA

McNairy Central 4 – Westview 3

Decatur County Riverside 12 – South Gibson 2

McNairy and Riverside will play tomorrow for the Region 7AA Championship.

Region 7AAA

Bartlett 8 – Dyer County 1

Bartlett will face Arlington tomorrow for the Region 7AAA Championship.

In softball,

Region 6A

Loretto 4 – Huntingdon 3

Region 7A

South Fulton 8 – Halls 1

Gibson County 7 – Bradford 6

Region 7AA

Dyersburg 5 – South Side 4

McNairy Central 6 – Crockett County 1

Region 7AAA

Dyer County 6 – Bartlett 3

**Both winners from each region will face off tomorrow for the Championship games.

In tennis,

In singles , Greenfield’s Liz Smith defeated Lindsey Barnes of Milan in the semifinals, then defeated Mcy Blake of Westview in the finals to advance to the State Tournament in Murphreesboro.

In doubles , Greenfield’s pair of Sophie Box and Kassidy Harris won the first set in their semi-finals match but lost the next two. Union City’s team of Kizer and Parks won the finals match in Doubles to advance to the state tournament as well.