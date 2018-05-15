Cardinals @ Minnesota Twins 6:15 on 104.9
In baseball,
Region 6A Tournament
Huntingdon 4 – Summertown 2
Loretto 10 – McKenzie 0
- Huntington and Loretto will face off for the Region 6A Championship tomorrow.
Region 7A
Union City 3 – Peabody 2
- Will Hogan hit an RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th. UC improves to 33-2 on the year.
TCA 12 – Lake County 2
- UC and TCA will play tomorrow for the Region 7A Championship.
Region 7AA
McNairy Central 4 – Westview 3
Decatur County Riverside 12 – South Gibson 2
- McNairy and Riverside will play tomorrow for the Region 7AA Championship.
Region 7AAA
Bartlett 8 – Dyer County 1
- Bartlett will face Arlington tomorrow for the Region 7AAA Championship.
In softball,
Region 6A
Loretto 4 – Huntingdon 3
Region 7A
South Fulton 8 – Halls 1
Gibson County 7 – Bradford 6
Region 7AA
Dyersburg 5 – South Side 4
McNairy Central 6 – Crockett County 1
Region 7AAA
Dyer County 6 – Bartlett 3
**Both winners from each region will face off tomorrow for the Championship games.
In tennis,
In singles, Greenfield’s Liz Smith defeated Lindsey Barnes of Milan in the semifinals, then defeated Mcy Blake of Westview in the finals to advance to the State Tournament in Murphreesboro.
In doubles, Greenfield’s pair of Sophie Box and Kassidy Harris won the first set in their semi-finals match but lost the next two. Union City’s team of Kizer and Parks won the finals match in Doubles to advance to the state tournament as well.